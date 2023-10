BEREA, Ohio — Browns general manager, Andrew Berry, gave a shout-out to second graders at Grindstone Elementary in Berea during his news conference Wednesday morning.

Berry mentioned the students made get-well cards for Browns running back, Nick Chubb, after he injured his knee in week two of the NFL season.

News 5 Anchor Mike Brookbank visited Grindstone Elementary last month when the students created the cards.

The Browns sent the student's Browns bracelets to thank them for their support.