Browns HC Kevin Stefanski to reclaim play-calling duties in 2025

BEREA, Ohio — After handing over play-calling duties to former offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, head coach Kevin Stefanski is set to reclaim those duties in 2025.

Stefanski appointed Dorsey as his play-caller in Week 8 after quarterback Deshaun Watson sustained a season-ending injury. The Browns went on to win just two of the next 10 games, ending the year with a disappointing 3-14 record.

The Browns head coach said on Thursday during the press conference of new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees that he planned to return to calling plays next season, although that is not yet set in stone.

"As far as play calling, which I know you guys are going to ask, I'm going to call plays and I reserve the right to change my mind," Stefanski said.

Aside from the final 10 weeks of the season, Stefanski has been the Browns play-caller in addition to his head coaching duties. Many players on the team entered the offseason with a desire for Stefanski to return to calling plays, one player telling News 5 at the end of the year that "we know that's a strength of his" and expressing the desire for Stefanski to once again all plays.

The decision made the most sense for the Browns' current situation. After firing Dorsey at the end of the year and promoting Rees, the then-tight ends coach and passing game specialist, the Browns have a vision for refiguring the offense and fixing some of the issues that surfaced last season.

Rees said he's on board with Stefanski taking play-calling duties over once again, noting the work the two will put into cleaning up that side of the ball in 2025.

“It's great. Obviously we're going to work together. I'm looking forward to being a part of the process and having an opportunity to lead the offensive staff and lead the offense. And look, there's so much work that gets done on the front end of things. Play calling is just part of the process and we're excited to get to work together and making sure that we have a good product on the field,” Rees said.