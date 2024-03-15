Browns hire former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel as consultant

Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry have hired former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel to serve as a consultant for the team this season, a source confirms.

Vrabel, 48, was fired in January after six seasons with Tennessee and back-to-back losing seasons, ESPN reported.

He led Tennessee to four consecutive winning seasons after arriving in 2018. Vrabel finished his Titans tenure with a 54-45 record.

Vrabel was born in Akron and played as a defensive end for The Ohio State University from 1993 to 1996. Professionally, he played for the Steelers, the Patriots and the Chiefs. He retired from the NFL in 2011 to become the linebackers coach at Ohio State.