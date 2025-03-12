Watch Now
Browns hosting former Steelers QB Russell Wilson amid QB search

Stephanie Scarbrough/AP
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson talks to reporters following an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 28-14. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are in need of a quarterback, that's a fact known around the fan base and around the league. A player on the radar as a potential veteran option is former Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson, who is on his way to meet with the team, a league source told News 5.

Wilson is set to visit with the Browns on Thursday. It's one of a few stops for the 13-year NFL vet.

Upon the new league year ushered in at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Wilson became a free agent following the end of his 1-year contract he signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers last March. He's now free to sign with a new team of his choosing, which could be the Browns.

Wilson, a Super Bowl champion who has spent time on the Seahawks, Broncos and most recently the Steelers has had a solid NFL career to date. A 10-time Pro Bowler and Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, Wilson has racked up a number of accolades.

Last year with Pittsburgh, Wilson was named the team's starter after a quarterback competition that also involved Justin Fields. Wilson played and started in 11 games for the Steelers, going 6-5 while throwing for 2,482 yards and 16 touchdowns while throwing five interceptions.

The Browns are currently working to rebuild their quarterback room. With Deshaun Watson sidelined with a re-torn Achilles injury and the team seeming to have moved on from him, there's a need for a starting quarterback for this upcoming season. The team traded backup Dorian Thompson-Robinson to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, acquiring former Steelers and Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Pickett is a viable option as a backup quarterback and will be involved in training camp competition, but the team is likely to add another veteran, perhaps Wilson, as well as bring in a rookie quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft.

First, they'll get a feel for what Wilson might provide and what kind of fit he could be upon his visit to Berea.

