Browns' Jack Conklin, Jedrick Wills Jr. could make returns from injury in game against Giants

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns held their final practice before hosting the New York Giants inside Huntington Bank Stadium on Sunday, but they're still working through the availability of a few players as they deal with injuries.

The Browns announced the following injury designations for players heading into Sunday's game:



T Jack Conklin - questionable

T Jedrick Wills Jr. - questionable

TE David Njoku - out

RB Pierre Strong Jr. - out

Conklin was a full participant in practice Wednesday for the first time since his season-ending knee injury in Week 1 last year. He had returned to practice in a limited fashion to start the season, but this week returned to full-go.

Wills practiced all three days, the first time having a full week of work since his season-ending knee injury last year. Wills was ruled out the first two weeks as he practiced in a limited fashion but was also sidelined some days.

The Browns will use the next 48 hours to determine if either of them will make their debut, waiting to see how they come out of Friday's practice feeling.

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski said at the beginning of the week that Njoku was unlikely to play Sunday, still rehabbing an ankle injury he sustained in Week 1 against the Cowboys. He was ruled out on Friday.

Meanwhile, defensive end Myles Garrett, who had missed the first two days of this week's practice with a foot injury he played through against the Jaguars last week, returned to practice Friday. He is not featured on the injury status, and Stefanski said Garrett "looked good, looked like himself" during practice.

The Browns and Giants kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday.