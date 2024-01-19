Browns Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Wyatt Teller heading to Pro Bowl

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and guard Wyatt Teller are heading to the Pro Bowl.

This is the first Pro Bowl for JOK.

He led the Browns this season with 98 tackles while having 3.5 sacks, six passes defended and one forced fumble.

JOK helped the Browns defense lead the NFL in several categories including total defense and passing defense.

This will be Teller's third Pro Bowl.

He started 16 games at right guard and helped the Browns to 11 regular season wins, tied for the second-most in team history.

Teller and Owusu-Koromoah will be replacing Browns guard Joel Bitonio and Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt who will have to miss the Pro Bowl due to injury.

Owusu-Koramoah and Teller join Bitonio, WR Amari Cooper, DE Myles Garrett, TE David Njoku and CB Denzel Ward as Pro Bowlers this season, the most Browns representatives since 1988, when the club had eight.