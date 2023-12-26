Browns K Dustin Hopkins ruled out with hamstring injury ahead of Thursday night Jets game

CLEVELAND — The story of the Cleveland Browns season is injuries, and that continued for the team on a short week leading into the Thursday night game against the New York Jets—with kicker Dustin Hopkins ruled out with injury and other players banged up as well.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Hopkins is considered "week-to-week" with a hamstring injury he sustained Sunday against the Houston Texans while attempting to chase down a kick returner.

Hopkins had an MRI on his hamstring Monday, and the team signed kicker Riley Patterson to the practice squad that same day.

With Hopkins ruled out, Patterson will be the Browns starting kicker on Thursday.

Meanwhile, on special teams, punter Corey Bojorquez is also dealing with a quad injury, also sustained on Sunday.

The Browns haven't ruled Bojorquez out yet, but also signed punter Matt Haack to the practice squad.

Bojorquez will continue to be monitored as the Thursday night game approaches before the Browns make a decision on him

That's not where the injuries stop, though. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who is serving as Joe Flacco's backup, is being placed on injured reserve with a hip injury he sustained Sunday.

Thompson-Robinson was being used in different packages with Flacco as the starter, late in the game and in different scenarios, like on 2-point conversion attempts.

With Thompson-Robinson on IR, the Browns have signed QB P.J. Walker to the active roster from the practice squad.