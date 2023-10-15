Browns LB Anthony Walker Jr. leaves game against 49ers with concussion

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. left the game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday to be evaluated for a head injury and ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Walker left the field in the third quarter, going back to be evaluated for the head injury.

In the fourth quarter, Walker was deemed to have a concussion and unable to return.

Injuries have plagued Sunday's game, with cornerback Mike Ford Jr. sent back to be evaluated for a head injury as well.

For the 49ers, left tackle Trent Williams left the game for a time with an ankle injury. He was able to return. However, wide receiver Deebo Samuel was ruled out with a shoulder injury he sustained in the first half. Running back Christian McCaffrey was also ruled out with an oblique injury in the fourth quarter.