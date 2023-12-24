Browns LB Jacob Phillips takes displaced Northeast Ohio families on holiday shopping spree

AVON, Ohio — Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips has been rehabbing a pectoral injury that ended his season during training camp this summer, and while he's feeling good and ready for next season, he spent his Saturday morning embracing the holiday season in a special way.

Phillips partnered with Walmart and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio to pay it forward and help several families in need through his God's Warrior Foundation.

On Saturday, Phillips took five local families who had been displaced from their homes for various reasons, including house fires and gun violence, on a holiday shopping spree.

#Browns LB Jacob Phillips took 5 Northeast Ohio families who have been displaced from their homes on a holiday shopping spree at Walmart today.



Each family had $400 to spend. From household items and food to clothes and toys, the families filled their carts with items of need. pic.twitter.com/jBmBk5x0uL — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) December 24, 2023

Children and adults met with Phillip and his family at the front of the store before heading down the aisle to grab things they wanted and needed. Each family was given $400 to spend how they liked.

Some families loaded their carts with household items like plates, rugs and cleaning supplies. Others let the kids pick out new toys. Others replaced wardrobes and grabbed some food.

All were left with smiles on their faces.

Phillips said while he started his organization back home in Nashville, to be able to bring it to his second home in Cleveland means everything. Especially seeing the young kids light up at getting to buy new things for themselves.

"One of the little kids, she saw the little Barbie. She was like, 'Oh!" Just seeing how excited she was, it was just sweet. It was cute," Phillips said. "You have the opportunity to just truly bond and mingle and just truly get to meet people and obviously seeing their big smiles when the little kids go get a toy that they've been looking forward to, it was obviously a great feeling."

As he walked with families and helped kids pick out gifts, other shoppers noticed and asked for pictures. He obliged each one. The Browns fans in the store wish him well in his recovery and in his team's success this season, which are all reasons why Phillips has grown to love Northeast Ohio.

"Being able to help out in Cleveland has been great. So many just pure people in Cleveland and I've loved everybody basically that I've interacted with since I've been out here," Phillips said." Obviously grateful to just be here to support."

And the families who have had a hard year being displaced from their homes were thankful for that love and support on Saturday—just in time for the holidays.