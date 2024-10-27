Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah taken to hospital after scary neck injury in game against Ravens

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was carted off the field in Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens after taking a scary hit.

Owusu-Koramoah took a hit to the helmet during a tackle, falling backwards, appearing to be unconscious on the field.

The linebacker came to on the field but trainers immediately rushed out to evaluate him. A cart was brought out and Owusu-Koramoah was stabilized on a medical board before being loaded onto the cart.

As he was taken off the field, Owusu-Koramoah raised his fists to let fans know he heard them as they chanted, "JOK! JOK! JOK!"

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah pumps his fists as he's carted off the field. #Browns pic.twitter.com/17cy22Bh49 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 27, 2024

The Browns transported Owusu-Koramoah to a local hospital for further evaluation after determining he sustained a neck injury.

Owusu-Koramoah has movement in all of his extremities, the team said.

Owusu-Koramoah is one of the few players around the NFL who wear the Guardian Cap, which is intended to reduce impact force and subsequently lower concussion rates in games.