Browns LG Joel Bitonio, CB Mike Ford leave field, questionable to return to game against Bears

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are no strangers to injuries and early into Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, that trend continued.

Left guard Joel Bitonio left the field in the first quarter. Just before a play, Bitonio called for trainers to come to the field. They observed his on the field before walking him off for further evaluation.

THe Browns have listed Bitonio as questionable to return with a back injury.

Cleveland's offensive line is already riddled with injuries, with tackles Jack Conklin, Dawand Jones and Jedrick Wills Jr. all on injured reserve.

Michael Dunn was called in to play at left guard with Bitonio sidelined.

On the other side of the ball, cornerback Mike Ford Jr. left the field and went back to the locker room with trainers. He was listed as questionable to return with illness.