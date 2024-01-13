Browns LG Joel Bitonio returns to game against Texans after injury

HOUSTON — Browns left guard Joel Bitonio left the field in the first half of Saturday's game against the Houston Texans with an injury and, after being listed as questionable to return, got back in the game.

Bitonio was injured at the start of the second quarter on a run play. He was helped off the field by trainers.

On his way back to the locker room, Bitonio was seen jogging slightly.

The Browns listed him as questionable to return to the game with an ankle injury. He returned to the field before the first half was over.

Meanwhile, for the Texans, Pro Bowl offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil was listed as questionable to return with a knee injury. Wide receiver Noah Brown has been ruled out with a shoulder injury.