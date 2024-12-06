Browns list 3 as questionable, rule out 4 for game against Steelers

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns wrapped up their final practice before they head to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers in their second meeting of the year, and as they did, they made some decisions on the status of a few players going into the game.

Here are the Browns injury designations for the game Sunday:



CB Myles Harden - questionable

S Juan Thornhill - questionable

WR Jamari Thrash - questionable

DT Maurice Hurst II - out

DT Sam Kamara - out

WR Cedric Tillman - out

LT Jedrick Wills Jr. - out

Wills did not practice at all this week, missing all three days with the knee injury that has kept him sidelined since Week 9. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Wills has been "working hard" to get through the knee injury and return to practice, but that apparently was unable to happen.

Tillman has been in concussion protocol since taking a hit against the Steelers in the Week 12 matchup. He's been working to be cleared but missed practice all week.

Hurst appeared on the injury report on Wednesday as limited with an ankle injury. He did not practice Thursday or Friday, and Kamara had not practiced all week while in concussion protocol after sustaining a head injury.

Meanwhile, Thornhill, who was able to return to practice on Thursday but was limited with a calf injury that kept him sidelined against the Broncos, has been listed as questionable. He will keep pushing to be ready to return on Sunday against the Steelers.

Thrash, who is dealing with a shoulder injury, and Harden, who is working back from a tibia injury that saw him land on injured reserve, will also both try to go on Sunday and are listed as questionable for the game.