Browns LT Jedrick Wills Jr. active, will start in home opener against Texans

Ron Schwane/AP
Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills, right, stretches under watch from offensive lines coach Bill Callahan before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Jedrick Wills Jr.
Posted at 11:50 AM, Sep 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-19 11:51:47-04

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns had some good news Sunday ahead of the home opener, announcing left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. would be active and expected to start against the Texans.

Wills was carted off the field after sustaining an injury in the red zone against the Kansas City Chiefs in the season opener. Wills was ruled as questionable to return with a left ankle injury and later ruled out of the remainder of the game.

Following the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Wills would be "day-to-day" and that they would monitor his progress throughout the week

On Sunday prior to the game against the Texans, Wills took the field to warm up and after being evaluated by trainers and coaches, found himself left off the inactive list and ready to start Sunday afternoon.

The Browns announced the following players as inactive for Sunday's game

  • WR Odell Beckham Jr.
  • S Richard LeCounte III
  • LB Tony Fields II
  • T Chris Hubbard
  • DT Tommy Togiai

Expected lineup changes for the game against the Texans include Donovan Peoples-Jones starting at wide receiver for Beckham and Malcolm Smith starting at middle linebacker for Anthony Walker Jr., who was placed on the Reserve/Injured list Friday with a hamstring injury.

For the Texans, the following players were listed as inactive:

  • WR Anthony Miller
  • QB Deshaun Watson
  • TE Brevin Jordan
  • DB Jimmy Moreland
  • RB Scottie Phillips
  • DL Jonathan Greenard
  • DL DeMarcus Walker

