Browns LT Jedrick Wills Jr. active, will start in home opener against Texans

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns had some good news Sunday ahead of the home opener, announcing left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. would be active and expected to start against the Texans.

Wills was carted off the field after sustaining an injury in the red zone against the Kansas City Chiefs in the season opener. Wills was ruled as questionable to return with a left ankle injury and later ruled out of the remainder of the game.

Following the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Wills would be "day-to-day" and that they would monitor his progress throughout the week

On Sunday prior to the game against the Texans, Wills took the field to warm up and after being evaluated by trainers and coaches, found himself left off the inactive list and ready to start Sunday afternoon.

The Browns announced the following players as inactive for Sunday's game



WR Odell Beckham Jr.

S Richard LeCounte III

LB Tony Fields II

T Chris Hubbard

DT Tommy Togiai

Expected lineup changes for the game against the Texans include Donovan Peoples-Jones starting at wide receiver for Beckham and Malcolm Smith starting at middle linebacker for Anthony Walker Jr., who was placed on the Reserve/Injured list Friday with a hamstring injury.

For the Texans, the following players were listed as inactive:

WR Anthony Miller

QB Deshaun Watson

TE Brevin Jordan

DB Jimmy Moreland

RB Scottie Phillips

DL Jonathan Greenard

DL DeMarcus Walker

