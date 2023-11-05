After returning from knee injury, Browns LT Jedrick Wills Jr. carted off field in game against Cardinals

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. sustained an injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, but was able to return. A short time later, however, he sustained another injury and was carted off the field.

After a play late in the second quarter, Wills remained down on the field. Inside the two-minute warning, the Browns were charged a timeout as trainers took the field to check on Wills.

Wills walked off the field into the medical tent for evaluation. A few minutes later, the Browns announced Wills was questionable to return with a knee injury.

Offensive lineman James Hudson III took over at left tackle in Wills' absence.

After the Browns took the field for the second half, Wills returned to the game. But in the third quarter, Wills was rolled up on and remained down after the play.

Wills seemed to be in immense pain, and trainers rushed over, with a cart called onto the field almost immediately.

Trainers put Wills' right leg in an air cast and carted him off the field. He was ruled out of the game with a knee injury.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Marquise Goodwin was taken off the field earlier in the third quarter after taking a hit to the back of his head by a Cardinals player's helmet.

Goodwin was evaluated for a concussion and ruled out in the third quarter.