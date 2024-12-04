Watch Now
SportsBrowns News

Actions

Browns make 2 roster moves after loss to Broncos

Bailey Zappe
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Bailey Zappe (2) throws before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Bailey Zappe
Posted

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns made some roster moves on Wednesday morning, bringing back a quarterback they recently waived and letting a special teams player go.

The Browns signed quarterback Bailey Zappe back to the roster on Wednesday after waiving him on Monday afternoon before the team's game against the Denver Broncos. Zappe had served as the emergency third quarterback the previous four games. He's now back on the roster, ready to re-fill that role.

Additionally, the Browns waived wide receiver and returner Jaelon Darden.

This season, Darden has played in seven games, returning 22 punts for a total of 234 yards.

In the games, Darden was not serving as the punt returner; the role was handled by wide receiver James Proche II and once by wide receiver Elijah Moore.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.