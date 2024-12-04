Browns make 2 roster moves after loss to Broncos

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns made some roster moves on Wednesday morning, bringing back a quarterback they recently waived and letting a special teams player go.

The Browns signed quarterback Bailey Zappe back to the roster on Wednesday after waiving him on Monday afternoon before the team's game against the Denver Broncos. Zappe had served as the emergency third quarterback the previous four games. He's now back on the roster, ready to re-fill that role.

Additionally, the Browns waived wide receiver and returner Jaelon Darden.

This season, Darden has played in seven games, returning 22 punts for a total of 234 yards.

In the games, Darden was not serving as the punt returner; the role was handled by wide receiver James Proche II and once by wide receiver Elijah Moore.