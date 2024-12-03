Browns make roster moves, announce inactives for Monday night's game against Broncos

DENVER — The Cleveland Browns are gearing up for their second straight primetime matchup, this time under the Monday night football lights at Mile High, taking on the Denver Broncos.

However, the roster looks a bit different for this game, with several moves made before the game and a list of inactives released ahead of kickoff.

Earlier in the week, the Browns signed tight end Blake Whiteheart to the active roster from the practice squad. On Monday afternoon, the Browns signed defensive tackle Jowon Briggs to the active roster from the practice squad as well.

To make room on Monday, the team waived quarterback Bailey Zappe from the roster.

Ahead of the game, the Browns made two elevations, calling up wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Micheal Woods II from the practice squad.

With roster moves made, the Browns then announced their inactives ahead of Monday night's game.

Here is the list:



S Juan Thornhill

WR Cedric Tillman

RB D’Onta Foreman

CB Chigozie Anusiem

T Jedrick Wills Jr.

DT Sam Kamara

DE James Houston

Thornhill was ruled out for the game on Saturday with a calf injury that sidelined him from practice all week. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that he was improving and "getting better," but after the week of not practicing, he was ruled out.

Safety Rodney McLeod is expected to start in Thornhill's place on Monday, with young guys like Ronnie Hickman and D'Anthony Bell options for playing time as well.

Tillman was also ruled out on Saturday, still in concussion protocol after a hit that took him out of the Browns' Thursday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tillman is also improving and is close to being cleared from the protocol, unable to do so before the matchup with the Broncos, unfortunately.

With Tillman out, Jerry Jeudy, who is returning to face his former team for the first time since being traded to the Browns, is poised to have a very large role on Monday. Guys like Toney, Woods and Jamari Thrash could also see time on Monday night.

Monday will be the fifth straight game that Wills misses with what is listed as a knee injury. Wills said he made a "business decision" to sit out for the Week 8 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens as he dealt with the lingering knee injury. The next week, the Browns opted to start Dawand Jones at left tackle in his place, Wills benched despite being cleared to play. After Jones sustained a season-ending knee injury, Wills has not been on the field with a knee injury of his own.

The Browns are expected to start Germain Ifedi at left tackle against the Broncos. Ifedi started at left tackle against the Steelers as well.

Monday night's game between the Browns and Broncos kicks off at 8:15 p.m. inside Empower Field at Mile High.