Browns make roster moves, other updates from training camp at The Greenbrier

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va — The Cleveland Browns are back to practice after a day off Wednesday, but the team made a few roster moves beforehand, placing linebacker Charlie Thomas III on injured reserve.

Thomas signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent last year and spent the season on the practice squad. The Browns signed Thomas to a reserve/futures contract in January.

With Thomas on IR, the Browns signed linebacker Caleb Johnson to the roster.

Johnson was signed to a reserve/futures contract in January but was waived by the team just over a week ago in a separate roster transaction.

As the Browns get back to practice Thursday, activities will continue to ramp up. For the first time this training camp, the Browns will hold 1-on-1 wide receiver vs. cornerback drills.

Other ramp-ups include players working their way back to practice. Defensive end Myles Garrett and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy have been working to the side since the start of training camp at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that both players are "very close" to returning.

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith is expected back at practice Thursday after missing two days for personal reasons. Defensive tackle Shelby Harris is expected to miss his second day of practice with an unknown injury.