Browns make senior offensive assistant Bill Musgrave QBs coach

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have been piecing together their offensive coaching staff this offseason, hiring Mike Bloomgren as their new offensive line coach and Tommy Rees as their new offensive coordinator. Now, they've hired a quarterbacks coach internally, naming Bill Musgrave to the role, a league source confirmed.

#Browns senior offensive assistant Bill Musgrave is taking on the role of quarterbacks coach in 2025, source confirms.



It's a role he's held around the league, including with the Broncos (2017), Eagles (2014), Falcons (2006-2010) and a number of other teams over his career. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) January 28, 2025

Musgrave, who joined the Browns in 2023 as a senior offensive assistant, will now work directly with the quarterbacks' room, which is set to look much different in 2025.

Over nearly 30 years of coaching, Musgrave has held the role of quarterbacks coach numerous times across the NFL. He was the QBs coach with the Raiders in 1997, the Carolina Panthers from 1999-2000, the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2004, Washington in 2005, the Atlanta Falcons from 2006-2010, the Philadelphia Eagles in 2014 and the Denver Broncos in 2017.

In his coaching career, Musgrave has had three different quarterbacks reach Pro Bowl selection, Derek Carr, Matt Ryan and Steve Beurlein. Under his coaching, Michael Vick became the first quarterback in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season.

As the Browns prepare for the 2025 season sans Deshaun Watson, who is likely to miss the season dealing with a re-tear of his Achilles tendon, Musgrave will be tasked with coaching up whoever is under center for Cleveland in the coming season.

That player may be acquired in the draft or in free agency—something the Browns are currently working through.