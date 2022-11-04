Watch Now
Browns nominate Guard Wyatt Teller for 2022 Salute to Service Award

Ron Schwane/AP
FILE - Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller takes part in drills during the NFL football team's training camp, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. Browns Pro Bowl right guard Wyatt Teller will miss Sunday's game in Baltimore with a left calf strain, an injury that could slow the NFL-leading rushing attack as Cleveland tries to snap a three-game losing streak. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)
Posted at 11:10 AM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 11:10:21-04

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have named guard Wyatt Teller their 2022 Salute to Service Award nominee, recognizing him for his commitment to honoring and supporting military and veteran communities.

Fans will be able to vote for Teller once a day until Nov. 30.

Three finalists for the award will be announced in January, with the recipient being recognized at the NFL Honors awards show during Super Bowl Week.

Past winners of the award include Andrew Beck (2022), Steve Cannon (2021), Dan Quinn (2020), Donnie Edwards (2019), Ben Garland (2018), Andre Roberts (2017), Dan Quinn (2016), Vincent Jackson (2015), Jared Allen (2014), John Harbaugh (2013), Charles Tillman (2012), and the late Tennessee Titans owner, K.S. “Bud” Adams, a WWII veteran (2011).

Last year's nominee for the Browns was quarterback Baker Mayfield.

