Browns nominate Guard Wyatt Teller for 2022 Salute to Service Award

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have named guard Wyatt Teller their 2022 Salute to Service Award nominee, recognizing him for his commitment to honoring and supporting military and veteran communities.

Fans will be able to vote for Teller once a day until Nov. 30.

Three finalists for the award will be announced in January, with the recipient being recognized at the NFL Honors awards show during Super Bowl Week.

Past winners of the award include Andrew Beck (2022), Steve Cannon (2021), Dan Quinn (2020), Donnie Edwards (2019), Ben Garland (2018), Andre Roberts (2017), Dan Quinn (2016), Vincent Jackson (2015), Jared Allen (2014), John Harbaugh (2013), Charles Tillman (2012), and the late Tennessee Titans owner, K.S. “Bud” Adams, a WWII veteran (2011).

Last year's nominee for the Browns was quarterback Baker Mayfield.

