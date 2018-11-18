Browns not considering Condoleezza Rice for head coach position

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 16: General Manager of the Cleveland Browns John Dorsey on the sidelines before the start of the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 16, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - Browns General Manager John Dorsey has set the record straight about the possible hiring of Condoleezza Rice. 

The Browns released the following statement:

“Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is a great leader, possesses the highest possible character and also happens to be a Browns fan. I have the utmost respect and admiration for all she’s accomplished and was honored to meet her for the first time earlier this season. Our coaching search will be thorough and deliberate, but we are still in the process of composing the list of candidates and Secretary Rice has not been discussed.”

ESPN reported Sunday morning that Dorsey was considering Rice for the position. 

Rice took this an opportunity to ask the NFL to bring women into the coaching profession. 

 

