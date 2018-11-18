ESPN: Browns want to interview former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice for head coaching job

CLEVELAND - UPDATE: Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey said they are not considering Condoleezza Rice for the position.

The Cleveland Browns could be the first team to hire a woman as their next head coach, and the name at the top of their list is a prominent one, according to ESPN.

The Browns would like to interview former Secretary of State and Browns fan Condoleezza Rice, ESPN reports.

Rice would become the first woman ever to interview for an NFL head coaching job.

She was spotted on the field with owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam before Cleveland's game in Oakland on Sept. 30. and has been seen wearing Browns gear on multiple occasions.