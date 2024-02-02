Browns OL Coach Bill Callahan expected to take job with son in Tennessee

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns will be on the search for a new offensive line coach after the Tennessee Titans, who have recently hired his son Brian as their new head coach, requested an interview with him, a league source confirmed to News 5.

Callahan is expected to join his son Brian on his staff, the source said.

Callahan is one of the higher-paid position coaches in Cleveland. His value to the offense has been invaluable, helping coach up a strong front, particularly in assisting the run game of Nick Chubb and company.

More than two decades of NFL coaching saw Callahan in the Super Bowl with the Oakland Raiders while boasting teams led the league in rushing on multiple occasions.

Over his coaching tenure, Callahan has had dozens of players named to Pro Bowls under him, including Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller in Cleveland.

After joining the Browns in 2020, Callahan will be off to a new team—an opportunity too good to pass up, being able to work with his son and help in his first year as the Titans' head coach.

The Browns, who have been interviewing and hiring offensive staff, including a new offensive coordinator, running backs coach and tight ends coach, will now look for a new offensive line coach.