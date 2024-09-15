Browns open game against Jaguars with strong opening drive from QB Deshaun Watson

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Cleveland Browns are looking for a bounce-back game after a disappointing loss in the season opener against the Cowboys. In Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Browns opened up the game on a much stronger foot.

The Browns opening drive saw an improved effort from Week 1. Cleveland was able to move the chains, with a focus on the run game evident with carries by D'Onta Foreman.

Watson, who had a rough return from the shoulder injury that ended his season last year, looked much improved in the first drive.

Watson completed seven of his eight passes, mixing up targets in the receiving corp. He hit a risky pass on the sidelined to Jerry Jeudy in double coverage but placed the ball perfectly, and Jeudy executed the impressive catch.

The 16-play, 89-yard drive took the Browns just over nine minutes and resulted in a quarterback keeper by Watson, who pushed into the end zone for six.

Iso ball up the middle for the TOUCHDOWN!!#CLEvsJAX on CBS & NFL+ pic.twitter.com/aEbvMaqfg7 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 15, 2024

Cleveland opened the game, taking a 7-0 lead over the Jaguars.