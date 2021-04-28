Watch
Browns owners finally in good spot after years of misery

David Richard/AP
File-This Nov. 4, 2018, file photo shows, Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam walk on the field prior to an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Cleveland. The Browns owners have bought the Columbus Crew, guaranteeing the team will not relocate. The Haslams have been working for months with the a group to keep the Major League Soccer franchise in Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)
Jimmy and Dee Haslam
Posted at 7:03 PM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 19:03:50-04

CLEVELAND — With the eyes of the NFL on Cleveland this week, this is a good time for Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Halsam.

After so many miserable seasons, the Browns are finally relevant after making the playoffs last season for the first time in nearly two decades.

As Cleveland gets ready to host the draft this week, the Haslams said they are excited about their team's progress under coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry.

It took the Haslams years to get it right, and it appears they've finally set up for sustained success.

BROWNS 2021 OPPONENTS

Home

Steelers

Ravens

Bengals

Raiders

Broncos

Lions

Bears

Texans

Away

Steelers

Ravens

Bengals

Chiefs

Chargers

Packers

Vikings

Patriots