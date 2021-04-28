Browns owners finally in good spot after years of misery

CLEVELAND — With the eyes of the NFL on Cleveland this week, this is a good time for Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Halsam.

After so many miserable seasons, the Browns are finally relevant after making the playoffs last season for the first time in nearly two decades.

As Cleveland gets ready to host the draft this week, the Haslams said they are excited about their team's progress under coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry.

It took the Haslams years to get it right, and it appears they've finally set up for sustained success.