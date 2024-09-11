Browns place 4 players on injured reserve, sign 4 to active roster

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns have played just one game, a tough loss to the Dallas Cowboys to open the season, giving them a hit to their record to start the year off. Unfortunately, the team didn't walk away unscathed on the injury front, either, with four players landing on the injured reserve.

Cleveland placed defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II, safety Juan Thornhill, linebacker Mohamoud Diabate and linebacker Tony Fields II on injured reserve.

Hurst sustained an ankle sprain during Sunday's game, playing through the injury but leaving in a medical walking boot. Fields also sustained an ankle injury, a lingering injury he dealt with during training camp.

Diabate left Sunday's game with a hip injury, which head coach Kevin Stefanski described as "week-to-week" Monday after the game.

Thornhill has been on and off the field since the beginning of last season with a lingering calf injury and will now go on IR with the calf injury.

All four players placed on IR will be required to miss at least four games, making them eligible to return in Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles on October 13 if they're healthy.

Losing four players to the IR meant the Browns needed to add more players to the active roster.

Cleveland signed wide receiver David Bell, cornerback Mike Ford Jr. and defensive tackle Sam Kamara from their practice squad to the active roster Wednesday. The team also signed linebacker Khaleke Hudson to their active roster from the New Orleans Saints practice squad.

Hudson was originally drafted by the Washington Commanders in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft. He's played in 59 games with 12 starts and recorded 90 tackles with one sack.

After elevating three players to fill needs on the active roster, the Browns signed three others to the practice squad, bringing back a familiar face.

Defensive tackle Siaki Ika, who the Browns waived as part of roster cut deadline moves, was signed to the team's practice squad Wednesday. The former third-round pick, who the Browns selected in the 2023 draft, returns to the team that drafted him.

The Browns also signed tight end Geoff Swaim and linebacker Luji Vilain to the practice squad.

Swaim is in his 10th NFL season out of Texas, originally drafted by the Cowboys in 2015. With over 100 career games with 65 starts, Swaim has also played for the Jaguars, Titans and Cardinals.

Vilain was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Vikings in 2022 and has spent time with both the Vikings and Panthers before joining the Browns.

Cleveland will get to work at practice Wednesday with their restructured roster, hoping to bounce back from a tough Week 1 loss as they prepare to head to Jacksonville for their matchup with the Jaguars Sunday.

In the meantime, a painful Week 1 lingers on.

