Browns players main attraction for David Njoku Celebrity Softball Game in Eastlake

EASTLAKE, Ohio — Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku held his second annual Celebrity Softball Game at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake, an event highlighted by Njoku and many of his Browns teammates.

A little rain didn't stop the exhibition game from happening. The weather was "not the best" as Njoku put it, but when the clouds rolled past, the rain slowed, then stopped, and after a little over an hour delay, the event got underway.

A home run derby started things off, with participants like Ross Smith, DJ EV, Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and others. Browns cornerback MJ Emerson said he opted to sit out for this year's home run derby, but still aimed to be the winning team come game time.

"As long as the team win, we win," he said.

Emerson and Jeudy were among several of Njoku's teammates who joined the game. Wide receiver Cedric Tillman, safety Grant Delpit and rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders all hit the Lake County Captains' field on Thursday evening for a fun and, at times, competitive game.

The Browns players each spent time signing autographs and taking pictures with fans. Emerson got to sign a No. 23 uniform after changing his number to No. 1 this season, calling the jersey "vintage."

Sanders had a young boy in the stands shower him with motivation, telling the rookie, "You're QB1! You're QB1 day one, no one else!"

The rookie also addressed his recent speeding tickets that have come to light, playing them off by saying he has learned a lesson from them.

Browns QB rookie Shedeur Sanders caught driving 101 mph in a 60 mph zone

“I've made some wrong choices, personally, and I can own up to them. I've made some not great choices, Sanders said before laughing. "I learned from them. I learned."

Njoku had a few other teammates show up to support the event. Cornerback Denzel Ward arrived in a custom Ward Guardians jersey. Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. showed up as well. Both signed autographs and took pictures with fans throughout the evening.

Browns alumni, including Joe Haden and Josh Cribbs, took part in the game.

Other non-Browns players also attended the game and met with fans. From online sensations Ross and Granny Smith to NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin, fans got to watch a variety of standout names take the field and interact with the crowd throughout the evening.