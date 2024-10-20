Browns QB Deshaun Watson carted off field in game against Bengals with Achilles injury

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was carted off the field Sunday with an Achilles injury.

Near the end of the second quarter, Watson was dropped back and took a step back on his right foot. As he did, something appeared to pop in his leg, and Watson immediately fell to the ground.

Trainers rushed out, and a cart was immediately brought onto the field.

Watson was carted back into the locker room for further evaluation, but the injury appeared to be severe.

In the third quarter, Watson was ruled out with a diagnosed

Achilles injury.

With the diagnosis and visuals of a pop and recoil through his leg when the injury occurred, it's likely Watson's season has come to an end.

Before the injury, Watson was 15 for 17 with 128 yards against the Bengals. This season, Watson and the Browns offense has struggled. Watson has trailed the league in total quarterback rating (QBR) through the first six games, with the Browns ranked last in the NFL for total yards per game.

With Watson out, the Browns have turned to Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who was elevated into a QB2 role ahead of Sunday's game.

Whether that remains the case throughout the season will be determined after Sunday's game. The Browns also have Jameis Winston in the room to consider as well.