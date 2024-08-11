Browns QB Deshaun Watson cleared for contact, won't play in preseason game against Vikings

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are set to host the Minnesota Vikings for some joint practice sessions this week and are hoping to clean up a lot from their preseason loss to the Green Bay Packers on Saturday. As they enter the new week, there's been a plan set for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson, who head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed has been cleared for contact, will get the "vast majority of the reps" against the Vikings when they come to Berea for joint work.

The Browns started backup Jameis Winston on Saturday against the Packers and later brought out Tyler Huntley and Dorian Thompson-Robinson, with Watson sidelined for the game. Watson has been increasing his workload through the rehab of his shoulder injury, now throwing nearly every day and participating in 7-on-7s and 11-on-11s.

While he's been cleared for contact and will get the majority of the work this week against the Vikings in practice, Stefanski said he will not be playing in the preseason game against them.

"Similarly to what we've done in the past, so he'll get the vast majority of the reps. Again, not playing in the game on Saturday night, so he'll get his work done versus them in a controlled setting," Stefanski said.

The Browns will hold their own practice on Monday with a walkthrough and lift on Tuesday before inviting the Vikings in for joint practices on Wednesday and Thursday. They'll do so looking to improve with a preseason game already under their belt.

"We're very much in training camp and this week is going to be hard. It's going to be physical, it's going to tax you mentally, physically, those type of things. It's going to allow us to go up against a different scheme. Really what they do offensively and defensively are different than what we do," Stefanski said. "We'll obviously also get work with their special teams. So going up against a different scheme for a couple of days where you can get really good solid work in against a good football team, a well-coached football team, it's very important to getting this team ready for Week 1."

