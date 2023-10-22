Browns QB Deshaun Watson cleared to play against Colts, returns to game against for first time since Sept. 24

INDIANAPOLIS — Quarterback Deshaun Watson will make his return to game action Sunday as the Browns take on the Indianapolis Colts at Lucus Oil Stadium—four weeks after sustaining a shoulder injury that has sidelined and limited him since.

Watson has been rehabbing a rotator cuff strain and contusion in his throwing shoulder for the past four weeks. After sustaining the injury late in the game against the Titans, Watson was limited in practice the following week, only taking a few throws. He was ruled out of the Ravens game, with rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson getting the start.

The following week was the Browns' bye, and coming back from the week off, Watson's shoulder was still not well. He worked exclusively inside through a medical rehab process, and veteran P.J. Walker got the start against the 49ers after Watson was ruled out again.

Watson returned to practice in the week leading up to the Colts game, heading outside with his teammates on Thursday, although still limited. By Friday, Watson was a full participant in practice, taking all of the first-team reps and seeming to have responded well from the day before.

However, before clearing him to play on Sunday against the Colts, the Browns wanted to make sure his shoulder responded well to a full day of practice and work, monitoring him through Saturday.

The Browns needed to make sure Watson was functionally able to make his throws across the field and drive the ball—something they felt confident in by Sunday morning—clearing him to make his return. Watson will take the field for game action Sunday for the first time since sustaining the shoulder injury on Sept. 24.

While Watson returns to the field, other players will be sidelined.

Here are the Browns inactives for Sunday's game:



QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

WR Cedric Tillman

CB Kahlef Hailassie

S Ronnie Hickman

LB Sione Takitaki

DE Isaiah McGuire

DT Siaki Ika

Takitaki was ruled out on Friday after sustaining a hamstring injury late in that day's practice.

The Browns did get some more good news on Sunday, though.

Running back Kareem Hunt, who was listed as questionable for Sunday's game with a thigh injury, was cleared to play. The Browns wanted to see how he responded over the weekend leading into the game and were satisfied with how the injury has progressed.

Tight end Harrison Bryant and cornerback Greg Newsome II both ended up on the injury report Friday, listed as questionable, Bryant with a hip injury and Newsome with a hamstring injury. Both practiced and looked good on Friday, but the team remained cautious before clearing both to play on Sunday.

The Browns kick off their game against the Colts inside Lucus Oil Stadium, with the roof open, at 1 p.m.