Browns QB Deshaun Watson exits game against Colts in first half

INDIANAPOLIS — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson returned to game action Sunday after four weeks off dealing with a shoulder injury. Unfortunately, he was sidelined again in the first quarter of the game against the Colts.

Watson got off to a rough start Sunday in the first quarter, completing just one of his five passes with five yards and an interception. The offense was able to generate some points thanks to a massive 69-yard rush in the opening drive from Jerome Ford, but Watson struggled in his passing early.

On third-and-7, Watson sent a pass intended for Elijah Moore that was off target and nearly intercepted by Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II. Moore, thankfully for the Browns, was unable to maintain possession, and the pass was ruled incomplete.

However, on the play, Watson was pushed and fell to the field. His head appeared to snap back, and after remaining down on the field for some time, he was taken into the medical tent for evaluation.

Following an impressive punt by Corey Bojorquez, the Browns defense stepped up, with Myles Garrett forcing a fumble and giving the Browns offense the ball back.

P.J. Walker, who was named the backup for Sunday's game, took over at quarterback with Watson sidelined. That offensive drive was successful, as the Browns drove down the field in six plays, including an explosive double-pitch that saw Marquise Goodwin gain 17 yards. A direct snap to Kareem Hunt saw the running back push up the middle for the touchdown.

Watson left the medical tent after being evaluated for a concussion and cleared and has been on the sideline since.

The Browns are said to "want to play it safe" with Watson and his shoulder after his hard landing and will keep Walker out on the field in Watson's place.