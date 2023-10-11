Browns QB Deshaun Watson doesn't practice Wednesday with shoulder injury, P.J Walker named QB2

BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is still dealing with a shoulder contusion that he suffered Week 3 against the Titans—and will miss another practice as he rehabs the injury that the team described as "day-to-day."

Watson worked inside the facility on Monday, doing some light throwing and rehab work in the post-bye week practice. On Wednesday morning, Watson's typically scheduled day he holds media availability, the quarterback was not made available.

Just before practice was scheduled to start, head coach Kevin Stefanski announced Watson would not be participating Wednesday.

"He's not going to practice today. He continues to be day-to-day with this injury and will continue to treat it," Stefanski said. "I'm not going to have updates past today."

Despite sustaining the injury—which is a contusion on the AC joint in his throwing shoulder, sources confirmed—Watson had been expected to play against the Ravens although being limited in practice the week leading up to the game. Coaches and teammates expressed optimism that the injury would not impact his availability.

However that Sunday in pregame warm-ups, Watson, after a few quick throws, determined he would not be able to perform at a level he felt comfortable at. Sources have said his range of motion is being impacted by swelling of the shoulder from the contusion.

The injury is not one that is related to pain management. Stefanski reiterated on Wednesday before practice that the injury is instead related to his functionality.

"You have to be able to do your job and you have to be able to function and be able to do all the things that are asked of you to play your position. So that's really what it is. Making sure that he continues to rehab and get to a place where he's able to do his job at a high level," Stefanski said.

Watson is expected to do some light throwing indoors but focus on his rehabbing on Wednesday.

In the meantime, P.J. Walker has been named the Browns backup quarterback leading into the 49ers game on Sunday if Watson can't play.

"I think we've talked about this a lot with a backup quarterback. Sometimes you're playing early in the week. Sometimes it's the third play of the fourth quarter that you're going in there, so you always have to stay ready. I will tell you for this week, P.J.'s going to be the backup quarterback, so he'll get the reps today with Deshaun not being out there," Stefanski said.

Walker took the bulk of the reps in Wednesday's practice, preparing for a start if Watson is deemed unable to play.

Guard Joel Bitonio, tight end David Njoku and defensive end Myles Garrett also didn't practice on Wednesday.

Stefanski described all of the injuries the three are dealing with as "day-to-day" as well, with Bitonio dealing with a knee injury that saw him on crutches this week and Njoku dealing with serious burns to his face and arm that he played through against the Ravens.

As for Garrett, who injured his foot against the Ravens and while playing through it, left the stadium in a medical boot, missing practice Wednesday was "precautionary," Stefanski said.

