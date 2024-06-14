Browns QB Deshaun Watson ramps up work, throws 50-yard passes downfield on final day of minicamp

BEREA, Ohio — Deshaun Watson has been ramping up his work as he continues his shoulder rehab, and on the final day of mandatory minicamp, the Browns quarterback "let it go" several times downfield, taking some deep shots to receivers in 7-on-7 drills.

Watson took multiple shots downfield, both 50+ yards, to Elijah Moore and Jaelon Darden.

Both passes were placed well, the pass to Moore a bit in front of the receiver, who just missed bringing the ball in for a catch. Darden's, however, was a pass in stride that saw the receiver continue on into the end zone.

This one's incomplete but #Browns QB Deshaun Watson is getting some deep shots into his throwing process as he continues rehabbing his shoulder. pic.twitter.com/stul1ZdD6N — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) June 13, 2024

Deshaun Watson with a nice pass in stride to Jaelon Darden in 7 on 7s today. #Browns pic.twitter.com/NuOQ5Yu3xf — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) June 13, 2024

It was the first time anyone outside of the Browns organization has seen Watson take throws that deep since his season ended last year after a shoulder injury that required surgery to repair. Watson has been ramping up work, beginning to throw again back in March and working the arm every other day in OTAs and minicamp.

However, it wasn't a surprise for head coach Kevin Stefanski, who has seen Watson make those types of passes in work not open to the media.

"I’ve been able to see him throw. Now, that’s the first time this week in 7-on-7 settings, but what we’ve been able to put him through as part of his rehab, I’ve seen him let it go, so to speak. So that was not surprising to see him do that," Stefanski said.

Watson had a solid day of passing Thursday as the Browns wrapped up minicamp, executing on-target throws throughout the practice session.

"He’s been here every day. He’s been getting better. I get to see him really through the course of his entire rehab, go through the throwing sessions off to the side, go through the throwing sessions to the players, go through the throwing sessions now at 7-on-7. So, I’ve seen this improvement from him, both in terms of how he’s feeling and also just those hitting those mile markers of when he’s allowed to do what he’s doing. He’s right where he needs to be, and I’m pleased with how hard he’s worked," Stefanski said.

Some Deshaun Watson non-red zone work from the last day of #Browns minicamp. pic.twitter.com/jvxoKd3NwM — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) June 13, 2024

As the Browns enter a break in offseason work, firing things back up at the Greenbrier in July for training camp, Watson's progress is expected to continue as he follows a routine to keep him on track to be ready to go Week 1.

“He’s got a good plan. Like all of our guys, we talked about it today, establishing a routine, making sure that they’re staying healthy, that they’re getting their work done, that they’re still in their free time. If they want to do some summer reading, they can crack open that playbook if they want to, of course. But, yeah, he’s got a good plan of attack and how he’s going to get his body ready," Stefanski said.