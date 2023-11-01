Browns QB Deshaun Watson returns to practice ahead of Cardinals game

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are preparing for their home game against the Cardinals, and they're doing so with their starting quarterback returning to practice—albeit in a limited fashion.

Deshaun Watson returned to practice after spending last week indoors working on his medical rehab process as he continues healing a rotator cuff contusion he sustained in Week 3. The injury has sidelined him from three full games and most of the Colts game two weeks ago.

During the practice session, Watson took throws of varying distances but shared some reps with P.J. Walker, who head coach Kevin Stefanski named the backup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Watson didn't appear to have any kinesiology tape on, which he's been using through the injury to support his throwing shoulder. His return to practice and lack of support on the shoulder seems promising that he's making progress on a return to full game action—but the Browns are remaining patient.

"As you can imagine. I always just kind of keep it day to day, and we'll focus on today. He will be out there, and we'll see how he does," Stefanski said.

Watson isn't alone in his road to recovery. Other Browns players are also dealing with injury, and while Watson returned to practice, some other key players missed the day as they worked through their own ailments.

Cornerback Greg Newsome II, wide receiver David Bell, right tackle Dawand Jones and defensive end Alex Wright were all listed on the Browns pre-practice injury report as non-participants. Newsome is dealing with a groin injury that saw him leave the Seahawks game, Bell is dealing with a knee injury. Jones is dealing with a shoulder injury that saw him leave last week's game, and Wright is dealing with a knee injury that took him out of the game.

Stefanski is awaiting more information on all four players to learn the severity of their injuries and what their availability might be for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Meanwhile, defensive end Za'Darius Smith, who had X-rays after the Seahawks game, also was sidelined from practice Wednesday. Stefanski said it was just rest but did say Smith is dealing with a neck injury.

The Brown will look to get healthier throughout the week as they remain hopeful not too many of their key players will have to miss the game as they attempt to bounce back from their brutal road loss to the Seahawks with a home win on Sunday.