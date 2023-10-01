Browns QB Deshaun Watson ruled out for game against Ravens

CLEVELAND — The Browns kick off their game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday at 1 p.m., but they'll do so without quarterback Deshaun Watson, who entered the game questionable with a shoulder injury.

Watson was limited in practice all week, only taking a few throws in the portion of practice open to media after sustaining a shoulder contusion on a hit in the game against the Titans. He primarily took mental reps behind rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson and appeared to have kinesiology tape on his shoulder during Friday's practice.

The Browns listed Watson as questionable heading into the game, and after taking a few throws Sunday morning before the game at Cleveland Browns Stadium—and talking to head coach Kevin Stefanski and trainers—was ruled out.

With Watson sidelined, Thompson-Robinson will get the start against the Ravens.

"I'm extremely confident, extremely ready for Sunday if my name is called, which I am every week and really every day, ever since I first got here. I've been taking all the reps behind the scenes. So I've been trying to prepare Deshaun as much as possible and if I do get my opportunity, it'll for sure pay off," Thompson-Robinson said on Friday.

Meanwhile, tight end David Njoku, who landed on the injury report Saturday after sustaining burns on his arms and face in an accident while trying to light a fire pit in his backyard, moved from questionable to active.

Here is the full list of inactive players for Sunday's game against the Ravens:

QB Deshaun Watson

CB Kahlef Hailassie

S Ronnie Hickman

C Luke Wypler

DE Isaiah McGuire

DT Siaki Ika

TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 1, 2023