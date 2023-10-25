Browns QB Deshaun Watson ruled out for Sunday's game against Seahawks, P.J. Walker to start

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns are preparing for their game against the Seattle Seahawks and in their game prep have ruled out quarterback Deshaun Watson for the game as he heads back to the rehab process working through his shoulder injury.

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski announced that Watson will not play on Sunday and P.J. Walker will get his second start of the season, nearly third after coming in after just a few throws against the Colts.

Watson, who sustained a contusion and strain to the rotator cuff in his throwing shoulder against the Titans in Week 3, has been "day to day" since.

The injury has lingered longer than many anticipated, with the Browns originally expecting Watson to play Week 4 against the Ravens. He was a late scratch that week and has battled the injury through the bye and into this week.

Leading into the 49ers game, Watson worked indoors through a medical rehab process. He returned to practice last Thursday leading into the Colts game.

While he was cleared to play and got the start in Indianapolis, a few series into the game Watson had a rough start (1/5 passing, five yards and an interception). On what was nearly a second interception, Watson was shoved to the ground and as he hit, fell on his back with his head seeming to hit the ground.

He was checked and cleared for a concussion but remained sidelined for the remainder of the game. Stefanski said after the game that he made the call to keep Watson out in order to protect his shoulder.

"He was progressing in the right direction, was able to practice last week, but just I felt like with that hit, I just didn't like that right on the shoulder and then coming out of it with swelling, I just did not feel like that would put him in his best spot to practice this week," Stefanski said.

Stefanski confirmed that there is no structural damage in the shoulder, as seen in the new MRI scans, but some "residual swelling" which is what is impacting his ability to throw.

"He's trying like crazy. This is not for lack of effort. He's making every effort he can to be out there, but with the hit he took, I just felt like—and with the swelling—makes the most sense to focus on rehab this week and then he'll be out there as soon as he's ready," Stefanski said.

Watson will go back to his medical rehab process. He will make the trip to Seattle with the team but will not suit up.

He will, however, be encouraging his teammates from the sideline at the game, and working with them to prepare for Sunday before then.

"That quarterback room, I'm so impressed with those guys. I've been in a lot of those rooms. This one, they really support each other. They push each other. On game day, they're there for each other. And I think that's the point of playing football, playing offensive football, defense, you name it, but you need each other. You need your coaches in that room. You need that support and I think Deshaun provides a great amount of that to those guys," Stefanski said.