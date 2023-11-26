Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson sustains concussion in game against Broncos

DENVER — The Browns had to turn to their backup quarterback, P.J. Walker, in Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos after Dorian Thompson-Robinson left the field after taking a big hit in the third quarter that ended his day.

Thompson-Robinson was scrambling backward trying to avoid pressure from the Broncos' defense when Denver linebacker Baron Browning drove into him, hitting him hard. Thompson-Robinson remained down on the field after the hit, in clear pain.

A short time later, Thompson-Robinson made his way to the sideline with trainers, his mouth bloody. He walked into the locker room after leaving the medical tent to be evaluated for a head injury. He was later diagnosed with a concussion.

With Thompson-Robinson out of the game, the Browns called in Walker to take over at quarterback.

On Walker's second play in the game, the Browns ran a reverse that saw wide receiver Elijah Moore try to flip it to running back Pierre Strong Jr. The ball was fumbled on the play and the Broncos recovered on Cleveland's 20-yard line.

Walker is the only active quarterback aside from Thompson-Robinson, with the recently added veteran Joe Flacco, who is on the team's practice squad, inactive for Sunday's game.

However, with Thompson-Robinson's concussion, an injury that has the potential to linger, the Browns will likely have to address their quarterback situation once again.