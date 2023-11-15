Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson to start against Steelers amid Deshaun Watson's season-ending injury

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are preparing for their second matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers at home, doing so without quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is out for the season with a fractured shoulder. They have made a decision for the game, starting rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson on Sunday.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski named Thompson-Robinson the starter for Week 11 ahead of Wednesday's practice.

Thompson-Robinson was named the starter when Watson sustained a rotator cuff contusion in his throwing shoulder Week 3. However, he didn't find out he would be starting until 90 minutes before kickoff, with Watson expected to play until he went through pregame warmups.

The rookie didn't have a great first start, throwing 19-for-36 with 121 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions. But he also didn't have a lot of preparation.

"I think the Ravens game was a tough spot for him. Anytime you're just thrown into the fire like that, against a defense like that, it is always tough, right?" said linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. "Just the growth of maturity. I've seen it throughout his preparation throughout the weeks. He was scout team player of the week last week, giving us a great look of Lamar Jackson. So again, the growth and maturity of the preparation is what I've seen the most and that's what I think is going to help him take that next step forward.”

Rookie wide receiver Cedric Tillman said the team is fully behind Thompson-Robinson as he takes on this bigger role.

"Obviously, he didn't have his best game in the Baltimore game, but he's young, he'll learn, he'll get better and it's tough playing quarterback. So like I said, we're just going to support him, all step up and rally behind him," Tillman said.

Stefanski naming Thompson-Robinson the starter for Sunday's game on Wednesday gives him a full week of preparation, an advantage over his first NFL start in Week 4.

