Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson visits Boys & Girls Club for holiday giveback

CLEVELAND — Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson had a busy Tuesday. He learned he would be the starting quarterback for Cleveland this Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. He began work preparing for the AFC North rivals. Then, he took time to give back to the community through his foundation, the DTR Foundation.

Thompson-Robinson made a visit to the Broadway Club Boys & Girls Club in Cleveland Tuesday afternoon, giving away meals and spending time with local kids.

During the event, the kids got to play games, participate in activities and hear from Thompson-Robinson about things like nutrition, education and, of course, football.

It was an event important to the Browns quarterback, who aimed to make an impact here in Cleveland.

"Doing a little bit of research, about 11 million kids go without getting food, especially throughout the holidays it increases. So for me and my teammates to come out here and show face, provide some words of encouragement as well as [give] a good meal and be able to play with the kids is something we're really looking forward to doing today," Thompson-Robinson said.

Joining Thompson-Robinson at the event was Browns wide receiver James Proche II and running back Nyheim Hines. The players were hands-on with the group of kids, getting involved in the games and activities, sharing laughs and signing autographs for all who asked.

The DTR Foundation "encourages participants to explore their strengths, overcome challenges, and build the confidence needed to navigate the complexities of the modern world." On Tuesday at the Boys & Girls Club, that's what the event focused on.

While his foundation may only be a year old, Thompson-Robinson is no stranger to giving back to the community. It's something he's always been passionate about.

"It's something I've been working towards for a long time, dating all the way back to high school doing community service events and [visiting] homeless shelters and things like that," he said. "It's always been a passion of mine and I'm glad I got to do it today."