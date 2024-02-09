Watch Now
Browns QB Joe Flacco named 2023 Comeback Player of the Year at NFL Honors

Posted at 10:51 PM, Feb 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-08 22:52:29-05

LAS VEGAS — Joe Flacco impressed Browns fans and those around the NFL in his outings with the Browns this season, coming off nearly a year away from the game to help lead Cleveland to the playoffs. On Thursday, that feat was recognized at NFL Honors as Flacco was awarded the Associated Press' 2023 Comeback Player of the Year award.

Flacco, who recently turned 39, signed with the Browns after Deshaun Watson was ruled out for the season with a shoulder injury that required surgery. He was signed as a backup, but after rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson sustained a concussion, Flacco was called upon to take the field—and never looked back.

With a 4-1 record with the Browns as a starter, Flacco became the first Browns player to throw for 300 yards in four consecutive games. In four straight weeks, Flacco was nominated for FedEx Air Player of the Week and won the honor the third week he was up for it.

Flacco finished the regular season throwing 123-for-204 with 1,616 yards and 13 touchdowns.

His strong performance helped the Browns clinch a playoff berth in front of their home fans in their Thursday Night Football win over the New York Jets under prime time lights.

Flacco's Comeback Player of the Year award came because that performance was after Flacco went unsigned to start the year. Week after week, quarterbacks were lost to injury around the league, but Flacco's phone was silent. He stayed ready for a return to football by throwing with family members in his backyard.

That return happened when the Browns called him for a workout, and Flacco was ready to go immediately.

Flacco's award marked a clean sweep for the Browns at NFL Honors, with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz named Assistant Coach of the Year, defensive end Myles Garrett named Defensive Player of the Year and head coach Kevin Stefanski named Coach of the Year during the award ceremony.

