Browns QB Joe Flacco nominated for FedEx Air Player of the Week after Jags game

CLEVELAND — Browns quarterback Joe Flacco earned himself a full-time starting role with Cleveland after his performance on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars—and he's also up for some accolades as well.

Flacco is a nominee for the Week 14 FedEx Air Player of the Week award after his outing on Sunday.

In the win over the Jaguars, Flacco threw 26-for-45 with 311 passing yards while throwing for three touchdowns. Those three touchdowns were all at least 30 yards, making him the first Browns player to throw three 30+ yard touchdowns in the same game since Browns legend Brian Sipe did so in 1980.

Flacco is up for the award against 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Purdy threw 19-for-27 with 368 yards and two touchdowns while Jackson threw 24-for-43 with 316 yards and three touchdowns.

Browns fans can vote for Flacco online by clicking here.

