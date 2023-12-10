Browns QB Joe Flacco expected to play majority against Jags, Denzel Ward inactive

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns kick off their AFC matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars at home Sunday afternoon, and after a week of contemplating their options, the Browns could play both Joe Flacco and Dorian Thompson-Robinson during the game.

Flacco had gotten most of the work in practice in the week leading to the game, with rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson returning to practice but only clearing concussion protocol on Friday, which he entered from a hit in the Broncos game.

However, both quarterbacks will be active on Sunday.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski declined to name the starter on Friday, letting the Jags plan for both quarterbacks in their game prep.

Last week against the Rams, Flacco's debut in orange and brown, the quarterback threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns, throwing one untimely interception near the end of the game. Flacco's teammates praised him for the way he quickly picked up the offense and commanded the huddle, making quick and smart decisions for most of the game.

The offense will have a major weapon at its disposal Sunday, with wide receiver Amari Cooper active and set to play against the Jaguars. Cooper spent the week in concussion protocol after a hit against the Rams. He returned to practice Friday and was cleared from concussion protocol on Saturday.

On defense, the Browns entered Sunday's game with cornerback Denzel Ward, who was listed as questionable with a shoulder injury. The injury has sidelined him for the past two weeks, but Ward was able to return to practice Wednesday and continue practicing throughout the week.

Before kickoff, the Browns ruled Ward out of Sunday's game.

Here are the Browns inactives:



CB Denzel Ward

LB Momamoud Diabate

C Luke Wypler

DE Isaiah McGuire

DT Siaki Ika

T Dawand Jones

Meanwhile, for the Jaguars, quarterback Trevor Lawrence will get the start at QB. The quarterback entered the game listed as questionable with a high ankle sprain, but with backup C.J. Beathard dealing with a throwing shoulder injury, the Jags moved forward with Lawrence.

Here are Jacksonville's inactives:



DT Foley Fatukasi

CB Tyson Campbell

CB Tre Herndon

OL Yasir Adbullah

LT Walker Little

TE Brenton Strange

QB Nathan Rourke