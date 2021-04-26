Watch
SportsBrowns

Actions

Browns' QB Mayfield on recent UFO sighting: 'I believe'

items.[0].image.alt
Brett Carlsen/AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) celebrates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)
Baker Mayfield
Posted at 7:03 PM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 19:03:24-04

CLEVELAND — Baker Mayfield is more convinced that he saw a UFO.

The Browns quarterback said he believes in "UFOs and Sasquatch" after he and his wife, Emily, spotted something strange in the sky as they drove home from dinner in Texas last month.

Mayfield said he's grateful the Browns picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract last week.

The decision makes it likely the team will offer him a long-term contract extension.

Mayfield said he's not concerned about the future and knows as long as the Browns win things will work themselves out.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

BROWNS 2021 OPPONENTS

Home

Steelers

Ravens

Bengals

Raiders

Broncos

Lions

Bears

Texans

Away

Steelers

Ravens

Bengals

Chiefs

Chargers

Packers

Vikings

Patriots