Browns' QB Mayfield on recent UFO sighting: 'I believe'

CLEVELAND — Baker Mayfield is more convinced that he saw a UFO.

The Browns quarterback said he believes in "UFOs and Sasquatch" after he and his wife, Emily, spotted something strange in the sky as they drove home from dinner in Texas last month.

Mayfield said he's grateful the Browns picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract last week.

The decision makes it likely the team will offer him a long-term contract extension.

Mayfield said he's not concerned about the future and knows as long as the Browns win things will work themselves out.