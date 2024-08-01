Browns RB D'Onta Foreman carted off field, taken to hospital via helicopter after injury

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va — Cleveland Browns running back D'Onta Foreman had a scary moment in training camp practice on Thursday, sustaining a neck injury that required him to be taken from the Greenbrier Sports Complex in an ambulance.

Foreman sustained the injury during punt and kickoff drills, with trainers coming out after the injury with a cart and board. Trainers immobilized Foreman and eventually put him in an ambulance to be transported for additional care.

He was then transported via helicopter to a medical treatment facility in Roanoke, Virginia, for further evaluation.

The Browns issued the following statement regarding the injury:

During practice today, Browns RB D'Onta Foreman sustained a direct blow to the head that resulted in neck pain. The Browns athletic training staff deployed their standard emergency action procedures to immobilize Foreman. He was taken to an ambulance and is being transported via helicopter to a Medical Center in Roanoke, VA to undergo further medical evaluation. Foreman had movement in all his extremities. Updates will be provided as more information is received.



The Browns signed Foreman to the roster in March, looking to add some talent and depth to the running backs room while star back Nick Chubb continues to recover from knee surgery.

Foreman was a third-round draft pick out of Texas, taken by the Houston Texans in 2017. Over his six years in the league, Foreman has played in 50 games, recording 2,282 rushing yards on 535 carries for 14 touchdowns.