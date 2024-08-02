Browns RB D'Onta Foreman released from hospital, back with team after 'scary' neck injury

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va — After a scary situation during the Browns' training camp session at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia Thursday, running back D'Onta Foreman has been released from the hospital and is back with the team.

Foreman sustained an apparent neck injury while participating in punt return drills. Trainers came onto the field with a card and immobilized Foreman before loading him in an ambulance. He was later transported to a medical center in Roanoke, Virginia, for further evaluation.

The X-rays and scans taken of Foreman at the medical center came back negative, and Foreman was released from the hospital. He's not back with the team at the Greenbrier, but his return to the field is unknown at this time.

"[He's] better. Obviously very, very scary and credit to our medical staff. You're always being cautious there and they followed protocols and made sure that he got great treatment right there," said Head Coach Kevin Stefanski. "Saw him yesterday when he got back, was tired so he's getting plenty of rest. But scary and thank God he's okay."

The Browns will work through the next steps of Foreman's injury and his progression towards returning to action in the coming days.

In the meantime, the team wrapped up practice at the Greenbrier on Friday and will head home. The first training camp practice at Cross Country Mortgage Campus in Berea is slated for Sunday.