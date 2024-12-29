Watch Now
Browns RB Jerome Ford limps off field in game against Dolphins

Sue Ogrocki/AP
Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford (34) runs as Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland (8) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford left the field during the final home game of the season Sunday against the Dolphins, appearing to sustain a leg injury.

Ford was rushing when he took a hit, his leg appearing to twist as he was tackled.

At the end of the play, Ford began limping off the field, falling to the ground before making it to the sideline.

Trainers came onto the field to evaluate the running back, eventually helping him up off the ground. Ford continued limping off the field and into the blue medical tent for evaluation.

A short time later, Ford went back into the locker room with trainers.

Ford has been listed as questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Before leaving the field with the ankle injury, Ford had six carries for 22 yards.

