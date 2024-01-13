Browns RB Kareem Hunt scores first touchdown of playoff game against Texans—and then does it again

HOUSTON — The Browns offense took a bit to get going to open up the playoff game against the Houston Texans, but once it did, Cleveland drove its way into the end zone courtesy of running back Kareem Hunt. A short time later, he did it again.

The Browns' first two possessions were stalled by the Texans, forced to punt after four plays on the first drive and three plays on the second.

After the Texans put three on the board, a field goal hit by Kaʻimi Fairbairn after the defense stopped Houston in the red zone, the Browns offense was back on the field.

The first play of the drive was exactly the spark the Browns offense was looking for. A 45-yard pass from Joe Flacco to David Njoku in stride put the Browns in Texans' territory.

Some chunk plays from Njoku and Amari Cooper moved the chains before Flacco handed the ball to Hunt, who leaped up the middle for the first touchdown of the day.

Watch the play below:

The Texans answered back with a touchdown of their own on the next drive.

But the Browns weren't slowed by that.

The very next drive was sparked by a 47-yard pass from Flacco to tight end Harrison Bryant. The Browns kept the drive alive with a successful QB sneak.

Cleveland scored after Flacco shovel passed it up to Hunt, who went up the middle and into the end zone for his second touchdown of the day.

shovel play ran to perfection 🤌#CLEvsHOU on NBC & NFL+ pic.twitter.com/aEiahxmgOo — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 13, 2024