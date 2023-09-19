Browns RB Nick Chubb carted off field with knee injury in game against Steelers

PITTSBURGH — Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb was carted off the field with what appears to be a serious leg injury during the Monday Night Football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On first-0and-goal, the Browns handed the ball to Chubb, who rushed towards the end zone and was hit awkwardly by Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Chubb appeared to seriously injure his knee during the play, as it appeared to be inverted upon the hit.

Chubb remained down on the field, and the cart was immediately brought out as players on the field took a knee. Trainers evaluated Chubb on the field and put him on the cart before taking him back to the locker rooms.

Minutes later, Chubb was ruled out for the remainder of the game with a knee injury.

Before the injury, Chubb was having a big game, notching 64 yards on 10 carries.