Browns RB Nick Chubb expected to practice this week, opening 21-day window to return from knee injury

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have had a rough start to their season, sitting at 1-3 through the first four games, but they're getting a boost of good news as fan favorite and star running back Nick Chubb is taking a major step to return to game action.

Chubb started the season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list as he rehabs a knee injury that ended his season in Week 2 last year. He's made strides since having surgery to repair his MCL and ACL, running sprints in training camp this season and squatting massive amounts of weight in the training room, in true Chubb fashion.

On Wednesday, Chubb is expected to take yet another stride toward returning to game action.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that he expects Chubb to return to practice on Wednesday.

"He's working very hard. Natural progression is for him to start practicing," Stefanski said. "He's ready to do that and then we'll see how he goes from there."

The Browns will open Chubb's practice window, which will then give the team 21 days to return Chubb to the active roster. If he cannot play in that 21-day window, he'll return to the PUP list for the remainder of the season.

By activating Chubb's practice window, the Browns have indicated Chubb is less than a month removed from being able to return to game action — some great news for a team that could use it after a tough go to start the season.

Chubb is no doubt is eager to be back on the field, but true to himself has not shown much emotion — instead, he's focused on getting back to work.

'Here every day': Browns RB Nick Chubb attends practice while continuing knee rehab, working to return

"You don't get much from Nick. Very workmanlike," Stefanski said. "It's the next step for him. I've seen him in this building very early in the morning, has an attitude that he's just punching the clock, trying to get ready, get ready whenever he is ready. But not a ton of emotion from Nick."

Stefanski said that he also expects running back Nyheim Hines, who has been rehabbing a knee injury of his own on the PUP list, to return to practice as early as this week.