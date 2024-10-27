Browns RB Nick Chubb just moved up this franchise record list

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is back in action, playing in his second game since returning from a season-ending knee injury last year. And in his return to game action, he's already climbing up the franchise record list.

On Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, Chubb saw his workload increase early. Before the half, Chubb had already recorded 33 yards on six carries, including a 15-yard run.

In his increased workload, Chubb notched his name higher in the franchise record for all-time rushing yards leaders. Chubb needed eight yards entering the game to surpass Mike Pruitt for third on the list with 6,540, getting there with ease.

Now third on the list for Browns all-time rushing yards leaders, Chubb trails Leroy Kelly (7,274) and the legendary Jim Brown (12,312).