Watch Now
SportsBrowns News

Actions

Browns RB Nick Chubb just moved up this franchise record list

Nick Chubb
David Richard/AP
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Nick Chubb
Posted

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is back in action, playing in his second game since returning from a season-ending knee injury last year. And in his return to game action, he's already climbing up the franchise record list.

On Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, Chubb saw his workload increase early. Before the half, Chubb had already recorded 33 yards on six carries, including a 15-yard run.

In his increased workload, Chubb notched his name higher in the franchise record for all-time rushing yards leaders. Chubb needed eight yards entering the game to surpass Mike Pruitt for third on the list with 6,540, getting there with ease.

Now third on the list for Browns all-time rushing yards leaders, Chubb trails Leroy Kelly (7,274) and the legendary Jim Brown (12,312).

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.